Coroner releases ruling on cause of death of woman found dead on Youngstown road

A report released Tuesday said Kimberly Sarkozy, 53, of Mentor On The Lake, died of blunt force trauma

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death of a woman whose body was found on a South Side street undetermined.

A report released Tuesday said Kimberly Sarkozy, 53, of Mentor On The Lake, died of blunt force trauma and had numerous injuries to her head, face, skull and torso.

Sarkozy, who was found about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Overland and Kenmore avenues, also had injuries consistent with being dragged by a car.

The report noted a shoe that matched one found on her foot was found 20 feet away from her body.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said the ruling gives detectives pause on the rest of their investigation.

Foley said it had been obvious that a car had been involved in her death, but investigators were not sure if perhaps Sarkozy received some of her injuries before she was hit or dragged by a car.

“We were wondering if it was an accident or some other type of incident,” Foley said. “Was she injured before she was found?”

Foley said detectives will meet as early as Wednesday to see how to proceed now that a ruling in the case has been issued, but he stressed the case is still open and the investigation will not stop.