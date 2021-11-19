Coroner releases report on deadly accident following Torch Club shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The driver of a car who was killed just after a mass shooting in May at a lower west side club was hit by another car that went left of center.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled Charles Boerio, 27, died of blunt force trauma after his car collided with a Mercedes Benz about 2:20 a.m. May 23, at Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Avenue.

At the time, police were on the scene investigating a shooting at the Torch Club nightclub on Salt Springs Road that killed two people and wounded three others.

There was initially some confusion as to whether Boerio died because of the shooting, but a couple of days later police said his injuries were not related to the shooting. Police have not released much information on the shooting or accident.

In a coroner’s report released Friday, investigators quoted a city police department accident report that said Boerio was traveling west on Salt Springs Road when the Mercedes, which was traveling east, went left of center and collided with his vehicle.

Boerio was killed instantly.

Investigators with the department’s Accident Investigation Unit could not be reached for comment as to how the investigation is progressing. The coroner’s report did not say who was driving the Mercedes or if the driver was still at the accident scene.

Call logs from the city 911 Center said someone called in immediately after the accident and saw somebody running through their yard. The caller said it was the driver of one of the cars in the accident, and he continued running towards Waverly Avenue.

As for the shooting investigation, there have been no arrests yet, but Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said detectives are awaiting the results of tests by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation to be completed.

Simon said the case is still “open and very active” and the results of the tests could determine the next move in the investigation.