YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the woman who was found dead early Sunday morning in Youngstown.

The Coroner’s Office said Armani Wainwright, 22, was found dead following a shooting on Southern Boulevard.

Wainwright was found lying in the street and appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the release, the incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.