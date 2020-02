Volunteer search crews found the 39-year-old's body in an empty hot tub Thursday afternoon

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office released the results of an autopsy on the missing New Castle woman found dead Thursday.

Sabrina Salamon, 39, had no external signs of trauma that could have caused her death, meaning there was no sign of assault.

The coroner said she did not die of hypothermia.

Toxicology results haven’t come back yet.

