PULASKI Twp. Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple investigators, including the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, were called Wednesday afternoon to a portion of U.S. Route 422 near the woods in Pulaski Township.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Crime Scene investigators were also called to the scene.

According to police, a hunter found a human skull in the area on Tuesday around 4 p.m. The remains have not been identified, but police believe that they have been there for some time.

Police found some clothing in the area and are continuing to investigate.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.