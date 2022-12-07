YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire officials confirmed a female died in a house fire on the city’s South Side Wednesday night.

A neighbor called 911 just before 6 p.m. to report that a house on the 300 block of Auburndale Avenue was on fire.

Youngstown Battalion Chief Chad Manchester confirmed that the victim was female but an approximate age was not given.

The bulk of the fire was on the first floor. Firefighters were accessing the second floor of the house from a lower roof when our news crew arrived.

Right now, the fire is believed to be accidental but it is under investigation.

