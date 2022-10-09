SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night.

The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m.

OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, died in the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road was closed while officials cleared the scene, but the road is now open.

Long traveled left of center and into a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Long wasn’t wearing a helmet and didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement, according to OSHP.

The cause is under investigation.