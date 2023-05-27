BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks has confirmed a golfer died at one of its courses Saturday morning.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office was on scene at the Mill Creek Park north golf course.

The coroner headed down to hole 17. Several ambulances were also on the scene.

Mill Creek community engagement director Jamie Yohman released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

An unfortunate incident occurred resulting in the fatality of a golfer. We are not releasing any further information to respect the family’s privacy as they notify family members.

First News is working to get more details as they become available.