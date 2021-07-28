Coroner investigating deadly train accident in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine police and fire departments responded to an accident in which a Norfolk Southern train hit a pedestrian Wednesday.

It happened around 10:33 p.m. in the area of W. Main Street. The coroner’s office was also called.

Police described the victim as a man in his late teens to early twenties with dark hair, wearing a red t-shirt and tennis shoes.

While investigating the accident, police found three stowaways on the train and arrested them. They’re facing charges of criminal trespassing.

East Palestine police are asking anyone with information about the victim or potential next-of-kin to contact the police department.