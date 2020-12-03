Coroner identifies woman shot during reported burglary in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was shot during what was reported as a burglary attempt in Warren on Thanksgiving.

Salena Jones, 31, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

911 caller: “I just thought it was a firecracker and then just a few seconds later, someone’s frantically knocking on our back door”

Dispatcher: “OK”

Caller: “Then she says hurry up. Please call 911. I’ve been shot and then about another few seconds later, she says. ‘Oh my God, here he is'”

Investigators have said there was a burglary at a home on Front Street where the 80-year-old homeowner fired shots.

911 Caller: “There’s an old man that just went up to my neighbor’s house and shot”

However, just two days later, that same man was the victim of a violent attack in his home. His daughter told dispatchers she found his pants and license outside and believed he may have been robbed.

According to a police report, he was taken to the hospital for a serious cut on his face.

911 Caller: “There was a shooting on Thursday. My dad shot somebody to defend himself. I knew somebody was going to come back and try to hurt him. I don’t know what’s going on”

Police have charged Aaron Lee Jones with felonious assault in connection to the attack. He’s currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

Although Jones and the woman killed share the same last name, it is unknown if the two are related.

At this point, no charges have been filed in connection to the shooting. Detectives say they are working with the prosecutor’s office on the case.