Coroner identifies woman killed in wrong-way crash on Youngstown expressway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash in Youngstown.

Carole Romeo, 74, was killed in the crash that happened just after 6 a.m. last Thursday on the Madison Avenue Expressway near Stambaugh Stadium. The crash happened underneath the Elm Street overpass.

According to the Youngstown Police Department, Romeo was driving a black Honda Civic that got onto the expressway in the wrong direction from the McGuffey Road exit. Romeo then hit a Ford F-150, causing the F-150 to hit a white Oldsmobile Delta 88, investigators say.

Romeo died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a man, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center but he wasn’t seriously hurt.

The truck the man was driving caught on fire, but he was able to get out before the fire department arrived.