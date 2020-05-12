Coroner identifies woman found dead inside SUV on I-680

This is the 12th homicide in Youngstown this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead inside of an SUV on I-680 over the weekend.

According to Youngstown police, Ohio State Highway Patrol saw the vehicle around 11 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-680, near the Cooper Street exit.

Troopers found a woman shot to death inside the rental vehicle.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Urrayne Bulls.

Officials say it appears Bulls was shot inside the vehicle, but Chief Of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said it is not clear if she was shot at that spot or somewhere else before the suspect abandoned the SUV.

The homicide is still under investigation by the Youngstown police department.