Coroner identifies victims in Youngtown triple homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the victims in last week’s triple homicide in Youngstown.

The coroner identified the victims as 38-year-old Korey Jennings, 38-year-old Jamal Burley and 42-year-old Adrien Brown.

Police found the three men shot to death late Thursday night at a home on Youngstown’s south side. Officers were called to the scene after a person who was there said they could see one of the victims lying on the floor.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said one man was found in the living room, one in the kitchen and one near the front door.

The killings give the city four homicides in less than 36 hours and 20 for the year.

The case is still under investigation.