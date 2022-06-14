YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Byron Street on Thursday.

The victim is Nigel Reynolds, 27.

Reynolds died at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was found in a detached garage.

Police said at the time that multiple shots were fired, and multiple weapons were found during the investigation.

Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Another person also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound at the time, but it is unknown whether the shootings were related.