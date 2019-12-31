Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire on Youngstown’s south side

The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, Wright said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Youngstown’s south side Friday night.

Captain Kurt Wright of the city fire department said chicken was left unattended in the oven of a Winona Drive home, causing the fire.

The coroner identified the victim as 61-year-old Joyce Shannon. She was found in an upstairs bedroom, Wright said.

The home sustained heavy damage. The incident is still under investigation.

Wright said five people were in the home at the time the fire broke out and four managed to make it outside. Three people ran out the first floor and another person jumped out a first floor window, Wright said.

The home did have smoke detectors, Wright said.