YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown last week.

The victim is 36-year-old Shawn Carlson, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office.

Carlson was in a two-car crash around 1:30 a.m. January 10 on I-680 near Williamson Avenue. He died at the scene, while the other driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Youngstown police were investigating the crash.