Coroner identifies victim killed by gunfire in Youngstown park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at a park on Youngstown’s south side over the weekend.

The victim is 19-year-old Brandon Wesley.

Police said a group of people had been playing basketball around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Homestead Park when someone on a bike fired a gun, hitting Wesley.

According to 911 recordings, a caller told police his brother had been shot in the arm.

The victim’s brother said it appeared two people were exchanging gunfire at the time because he heard two different kinds of gunfire.

The victim was found between some trees and the park pavilion. Wesley passed away from his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center on Saturday night.

Police Chief Robin Lees has said that it appears the victim was not the target of the gunfire, and although the investigation is in the early stages, it looks like he was an innocent bystander.

Wesley’s death is the city’s 18th homicide of the year. In 2019, Youngstown had 20 homicides. There were 12 homicides at this point last year.