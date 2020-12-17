Coroner identifies victim in fatal mobile home park fire in Hubbard Twp.

The coroner's office said she suffered a combination of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a mobile home park fire in Hubbard Township.

It happened Wednesday at the Valley Mobile Home Park in the 5900 block of Youngstown Hubbard Road.

A neighbor saw the mobile home on fire just after noon. The caller told 911 dispatchers that there was a person inside.

The victim, 48-year-old Debra English, did not survive.

The coroner’s office said she suffered a combination of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Eagle Joint District Fire Chief Ron Stanish said investigators haven’t ruled on a cause yet but believe it started around where there was a space heater in the living room.