Coroner identifies victim in fatal mobile home park fire in Hubbard Twp.

Local News

The coroner's office said she suffered a combination of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a mobile home park fire in Hubbard Township.

It happened Wednesday at the Valley Mobile Home Park in the 5900 block of Youngstown Hubbard Road.

A neighbor saw the mobile home on fire just after noon. The caller told 911 dispatchers that there was a person inside.

The victim, 48-year-old Debra English, did not survive.

The coroner’s office said she suffered a combination of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Eagle Joint District Fire Chief Ron Stanish said investigators haven’t ruled on a cause yet but believe it started around where there was a space heater in the living room.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com