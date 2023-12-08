AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner released the name Friday of a man killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in Austintown Tuesday.

Zachery Leffler, 25, of Burlington, KY, was killed when the Dodge pickup he was driving was hit by a semi that crossed the median and hit Leffler’s truck.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on I-80, just west of State Route 46.

The semi driver, Davit Fluidze, 53, of Manville, NJ, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.