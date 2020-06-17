Coroner identifies teen who drowned in Lake Milton over the weekend

The victim is 16-year-old Leonard Pearce, of Youngstown

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Summit County Coroner has identified the teen who drowned in Lake Milton on Sunday.

The victim is 16-year-old Leonard Pearce, of Youngstown.

According to the coroner, Pearce had no signs of other injuries; he just never came up from the water.

ODNR was called around 12:45 p.m. when the boy went into the lake from a boat dock and did not resurface.

Witnesses pulled the teen from the water and performed CPR until emergency crews got there. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Warren Hospital but passed away.