Coroner identifies men with gunshot wounds found dumped in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men found dumped with gunshot wounds in Youngstown.

The victims are Kevin Cartwright and Joseph Digiacomo, both age 32.

Youngstown police say they are making some progress in a double homicide investigation, but they did not offer any specifics Friday.

Chief Robin Lees did say it appears that more than one person was responsible for the shooting deaths of two men who were found just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Nelson Avenue.

A driver called 911 and told police that they saw a body in the road. Police found a man dead with gunshot wounds on the road. They searched more and found the second man also shot to death about 15 yards into the woods.

The deaths give the city 11 homicides for the year. In 2019, the city had eight homicides at this time and 20 total homicides.

Police have also had three multiple homicides this year: a triple homicide Feb. 9 on the North Side and a double homicide Feb. 29 on the South Side.