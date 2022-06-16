YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified a 29-year-old Youngstown man as the city’s latest homicide victim.

Keimone Black is the man who was shot and killed about 3 a.m. at the Shell Station at South and Samuel avenues.

Police said someone fired several shots into an SUV that Black was driving as it was parked at a gas pump. Black fell out of the SUV onto the pavement and was later taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue, where he died.

A person who was in the SUV with him was not injured.

Police said it appeared that Black had been targeted. Detectives on Thursday are following up on leads, said Lt. Mohammad Awad, of the Detective Bureau.

Black’s death is the 10th homicide in the city this year. Last year, Youngstown had 13 homicides at this point in the year and 31 total homicides.