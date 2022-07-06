YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed during a shooting in the parking lot of an event center in Youngstown.

Marquan White, 25, was shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center, located at 914 E. Midlothian Blvd., according to the coroner.

White was one of four people shot there, according to police.

A 26-year-old man was in critical condition on Tuesday while two other men, who are 18 and 19, were last listed in stable condition.

Lt. Mohammad Awad with the Youngstown Police Department said about 50 to 100 people were in the parking lot after the bar closed when the chaos ensued. Witnesses said there was a shoot-out at the location.

Brandon Brown, an event coordinator for the business, spoke to WKBN after the shooting. He said people loitering in the parking lot after close has been an issue lately.

This isn’t the first shooting that has happened at this location. In December, police found one man with gunshot wounds in the same bar parking lot.