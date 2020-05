Youngstown police are still investigating the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A coroner has identified the man who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Youngstown.

Bruce Eley, 60, was killed in the crash on Shirley Road, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. The coroner plans on doing an autopsy.

Eley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Youngstown police are still investigating the crash.