Coroner identifies man killed in Utopia nightclub shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man killed during a shooting at Utopia nightclub in Youngstown over the weekend.

The victim is 27-year-old Charles Allen.

Youngstown police said Monday that Allen is believed to be the target of the shooting. He was performing at the club that night during a rap concert.

Two bystanders were also hit by gunfire inside the club.

“The suspect just walked up and shot him,” said Lt. Ramon Cox. “Bullets just flew and people got shot.”

Investigators are still looking for information on the shooting, saying they didn’t find the shooter when they arrived at the club.

Officers did find casings from at least two different weapons, so detectives believe more than one person fired a gun.

Boardman police released a report Tuesday containing details of what happened after the shooting.

Officers say when they arrived to help Youngstown police, they noticed a man with a gun walking toward the nightclub.

He told police that he had a CCW permit and came to protect his friends.

Because it was an active crime scene, they detained him during the investigation. The report does not list whether charges were filed against him.

Police say while he was being detained, several women started shouting and refused to leave. After several warnings, they were arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.