Coroner identifies man hit, killed by vehicle in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The Mercer County coroner has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Sharon on Saturday.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim is Frank Z. Ballew, 48, of Farrell.

Ballew was crossing the Shenango Valley Freeway near Stambaugh Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old driver from Hubbard, police said at the time.

The coroner says Ballew died of his injuries on Saturday and that the death was ruled accidental.

The driver and his two passengers were not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

