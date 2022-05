YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a homicide on Shirley Road Sunday night.

The victim is 42-year-old Eric Gibbs.

His death remains under investigation.

Gibbs’ death was the seventh homicide in the city.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upstairs apartment at the corner of Shirley Road and Homewood Avenue, according to the police report. A neighbor discovered his body.