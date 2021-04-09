Coroner identifies man found dead in Hubbard

Investigators are now trying to locate next of kin

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County coroner has identified the man found dead in Hubbard earlier this week.

The victim is 44-year-old Raymond Coulter, of Youngstown.

According to the coroner, Dr. Lawrence D’Amico, there were no traumatic injuries to suggest Coulter’s death was due to foul play. The cause of death is still pending further investigation, however.

Police say an employee of one of the businesses in the area found the man on the other side of the fence in the 800 block of N. Main St.

Investigators say it appeared he had been there overnight. They say he had been hanging out for a few days in the area where he was found.

Employees reported seeing him around 4 p.m. the previous afternoon.

Detectives say he had a Greyhound bus ticket on him where he traveled from Stockton, California to Youngstown, and that he left March 24.

As of Friday morning, Hubbard City police have not been able to locate his next of kin. Anyone with information on Coulter should contact Hubbard City Police Detective Michael Banic at 330-534-6286.