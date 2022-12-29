COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found dead after a house fire earlier this week.

The victim is 57-year-old Todd Taylor. According to the coroner’s office, the cause of death is still under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection in Columbiana around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

After entering the home, crews found the man dead in the basement.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.