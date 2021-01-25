Coroner identifies couple killed in Lake Milton house fire

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 200 block of Roselawn Street

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a fatal fire that happened in Lake Milton early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of Roselawn Street.

Lake Milton Fire Chief Harold Maynard said the fire was difficult to fight due to close quarters in the home, as well as the cold weather. There were also downed power lines, which made entering the home difficult.

The couple who lived in the home, identified as 85-year-old Kaye McLaughlin and 94-year-old Murle McLaughlin, were killed in the fire.

Maynard had said it was a sad day, as the couple was well-known in the community. It was emotional for firefighters at the scene, many of whom knew the couple as well.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.