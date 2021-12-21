Coroner identifies 2 killed in suspected Youngstown murder-suicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Youngstown.

The coroner says Philip Worley, 19, and Xavier Cozza, 20, were both found last Thursday with gunshot wounds inside a house in the 1600 block of Everett Ave.

Youngstown police confirmed that a family member discovered the bodies and called police. According to a 911 call, that caller told dispatchers that the man shot his girlfriend, who was pregnant, and himself.

Police have released few details on the shooting, which remains under investigation.

