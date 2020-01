The coroner has been called to a crash in Hanover Township

HANOVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The coroner has been called to a crash in Hanover Township.

The accident happened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday on Route 30, near mile marker 7 – west of Kensington.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, only one vehicle was involved.

One lane of traffic is closed in the area of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to First News This Morning for updates.