Driver killed in car crash, fire in Mahoning County

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner’s office was called out to a deadly rollover crash that led to a car fire in Mahoning County Tuesday morning.

It happened along Woodworth Road in Beaver Township, about a quarter-mile north of the traffic circle at South Avenue Extension and Route 164, around 10:30 a.m.

According to state troopers, a 2020 Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on Woodworth Road. Troopers said the car went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, landed in a ditch and caught on fire.

Beaver Township firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld while authorities contact the family. The victim wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

The road was closed in that area, near East Fairfield Coal Company.