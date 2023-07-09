WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police have spent hours on the scene of a double shooting at Nevada Avenue SW and Jackson Street SW Sunday evening.

The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A home on the corner has been cordoned off by crime scene tape.

At the scene, police located 29 shell casings. Officers were concentrated in the area near a driveway with a basketball hoop, our reporter at the scene says.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office was on the scene earlier but police have not given any details at this time.

First News is working to get more information; check back later for updates.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.