Coroner at ‘crime scene’ in New Wilmington

Investigators are at what appears to be an abandoned home in the 500 block of S. New Castle St.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County coroner was called to the scene of a police presence in New Wilmington, Pa.

Investigators are at what appears to be an abandoned home in the 500 block of S. New Castle St., near a nursing home.

The area around the home is taped off and was called a crime scene by a coroner’s investigator at the scene.

Wilmington-area schools were on exterior lockdown for a brief time during the incident.

We have a reporter at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

