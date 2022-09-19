MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner has confirmed the numbers from the farmhouse fire Friday morning.

According to Coroner John Libonati, two adults and two children died in the fire. Of the adults, there was one man and one woman. Of the children, there was one girl and one boy.

Officials are planning a coordinated search with equipment Tuesday to search the debris from the fire further to look for an additional victim. No search is scheduled for Monday.

The coroner’s office is expected to release the names of the victim sometime Monday afternoon.