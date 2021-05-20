Coronavirus in Pennsylvania Thursday update: 50% of residents fully vaccinated

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,430 additional positive cases of COVID-19, since Wednesday’s report. It brings the statewide total to 1,191,532 cases and 26,965 deaths from COVID-19.

There are 1,353 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day continues to drop after peaking at 2,661 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

Vaccine highlights

As of Thursday, May 20, 55.4% of Pennsylvania’s entire population received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking it 9th among all states for first doses by the percentage of the population. Fifty percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine providers administered 9,969,849 total vaccine doses in the state, and 4,346,446 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 65,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The state has 300,320 first- and single-dose vaccines allocated for those who haven’t gotten vaccinated through May 22, and 297,520-second doses.

According to data released Thursday, there are 159,973 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The state has 71,536 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,250 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,239 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Pennsylvania continues to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommending fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it.