Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 68,186 cases, 5,139 deaths

Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening

(WYTV) – On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 473 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 68,186.

There were also 15 new virus-related deaths reported since Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,139.

There were 74 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County, and 105 cases and four deaths reported in Mercer County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 549 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 334,928 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,690 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,471 cases among employees, for a total of 17,161 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,379 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,140 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.

Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. Eight additional counties will move to yellow and 17 to green on May 29.

All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.