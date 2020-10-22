Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,063 new cases, 30 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 188,360 cases and 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,063 positive cases of COVID-19 and 30 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 1,425 new cases and 29 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 188,360 cases and 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of cases reported Thursday is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases being reported Thursday should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported October 21.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 15 and October 21 is 231,483 with 10,375 positive cases. There were 37,114 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 21.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,114 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,185,079 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. A n alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 31% of cases so far in October

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 16% of cases so far in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to 18% of cases so far in October

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in October

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 18% of cases so far in October

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 18% of cases so far in October SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 12% of cases so far in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,990 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,436 cases among employees, for a total of 30,426 at 1,036 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,670 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,846 of the total cases are among health care workers.