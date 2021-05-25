Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 727 new cases, 44 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, May 25, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,098,593 (+727) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 58,804 (+126) hospitalizations and 8,075 (+13) ICU admissions. A total of 5,203,340 — or 44.5% of the population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 24,663 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 44 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 19,753. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said registration closed for the first Vax-a-million drawing with 2,758,470 adult entries and 104,386 student entries. Two winners will be announced Wednesday, with an adult receiving $1 million and a student age 12-17 receiving a full scholarship to a state university.

Registration remains open for the four remaining drawings at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Department of Health at 833-4-ASK-ODH. Winners will be announced over the next five Wednesdays.

And DeWine said a metric showing the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks continues to drop and now stands at 89.8. DeWine had originally designated 50 as the benchmark for lifting the state’s pandemic health orders before deciding to end most of them instead on June 2.