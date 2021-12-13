Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: More than 5,600 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Dec. 13, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,787,029 (+5,618) cases, leading to 90,368 (+252) hospitalizations and 11,174 (+24) admissions into the ICU.

ODH reported 360 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 27,371. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average sits at more than 6,500. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

On Saturday, the state reported the first two cases of the omicron variant had been detected in Ohio. The variant was found in two men in central Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 with PCR tests on Dec. 7.