SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salem Super Cruise Set for June 11-14 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers had been waiting to hear from President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine before making a decision.

The event draws thousands each year.

Organizers say they have been planning the event since January, and it was a tough decision.

No date has been set for next year’s event, but the plan is to have the cruise next year.