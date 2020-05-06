Coronavirus casts shadow over Ohio tourism after record numbers in 2019

2019 was a record year for the state with 226 million visitors

(WYTV) – It’s National Tourism Week, but COVID-19 has stopped all tourism throughout the state and country.

Wednesday, the TourismOhio Advisory Board held a public meeting about the state of tourism in Ohio.

The board talked about their Support Local Ohio campaign to encourage customers to buy from local businesses.

They also talked about steps going forward for entertainment and sporting events.

Chair of the board Dan Sullivan said that the Memorial Tournament on July 13 may be the first PGA tournament to allow fans back. However, the decision on that is still an uphill climb.

“The Memorial Tournament would not look anything like 2019 or any tournament previous to that. It would look different, less people, all protocols in place, but we think because of the landscape we have here we would be able to include some folks out,” said Sullivan.

There was some good news regarding last year’s tourism numbers.

2019 was a record year for the state with 226 million visitors, with 44.5 million staying overnight.

The state made $48 billion in visitor spending last year.