Coronavirus cases in Ohio: 24 deaths reported in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties

Cases have continued to climb in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health reported more local COVID-19 cases and related deaths on Friday.

There were 203 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mahoning County, including 97 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.

That’s up from 192 cases and 11 deaths reported on Thursday.

In Trumbull County, there were 72 cases, 34 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

That’s up from the 68 cases and six deaths reported Thursday.

In Columbiana County, there were 28 cases and 18 hospitalizations. Columbiana County’s health department reported five deaths in the county Friday morning.

Thursday, Columbiana County had reported 22 cases and two deaths.