YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival is bringing back its corned beef challenge for a second year.

The community is invited to compete for cash prizes and “bragging rights.” The contest is open to amateurs and professionals.

The entry cost is $25 per participant. Participants are requested to provide 200 samples of their corned beef creations. Presentation is at the chef’s discretion.

You can register online. Presale tickets are available now for the event at mvirishfestival.com.

The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival Corned Beef Challenge is set for Feb. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Penguin City Brewing, 460 E. Federal, Youngstown.