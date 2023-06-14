YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Simply Slavic Festival starts this weekend in downtown Youngstown.

A local church is preparing to bring back its famous food this year.

Volunteers at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church began cooking over 6,000 pierogies on Wednesday morning. They’re also making stuffed cabbage and haluski.

The church hasn’t served food at the festival since 2019. Many are excited to bring Ukrainian food back to the festival.

“We really did miss being downtown and seeing the people and bringing them our different ethnic foods that they enjoy,” said cook Anna Anderson.

The Simply Slavic Festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday. It will be set up near the parking deck by the YMCA.

Parking is free at the Covelli Centre.