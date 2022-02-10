YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Cookie Table and Cocktails event is two weeks from Saturday and there are still some tickets left.

This is the 10th year for the event which, for the first time, will be held at Youngstown’s St. Mary’s of Assumption Social Hall on Bella Vista Avenue.

There are about 60 tickets left.

More bakers are needed this year. So far, they have close to 40 but are looking to add another 30 to 35.

“So we take amateur bakers, we take professional bakers, and the bakers get a free ticket to the event,” said Linda Kostka with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

There will be a buffet dinner and music with Del Sinchak.

Tickets are $65 a person.

First News anchor/reporter Stan Boney will be the emcee.