LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sharon man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being arrested during a sex sting Thursday in Columbiana County.



Thomas Engle, 53, was arraigned Friday morning in court.

He’s accused of attempting to meet up with who investigators say he thought was a 15-year-old girl in Columbiana County.

Engle is facing five different charges, including compelling prostitution and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Engle is on probation as a convicted sex offender for the sexual assault of a minor in Pennsylvania. According to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, he also threatened to kill that victim’s family if she told on him for that crime.

He served about five years in prison for those prior offenses.

A preliminary hearing in the latest case is scheduled for Thursday.