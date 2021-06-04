Convicted sex offender from New York arrested in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted sex offender from New York is in the Trumbull County Jail after a traffic stop in Liberty early Friday.

Jamar Logan is facing several traffic offenses and a drug paraphernalia charge.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday.

According to a police report, officers stopped Logan for going 38 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone on Motor Inn Drive.

Police say Logan didn’t have any identification on him but said he was from Rochester, driving someone else’s car and living at the Rodeway Inn.

A check of his social security number revealed he was a sex offender out of New York and his license was suspended.

Police say while searching the vehicle, they found a digital scale, mail, pay stubs, and hotel receipts for Motel 30 dating back to December.

Police believe Logan may have been working in the area and living in hotels.

A felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender is pending further investigation.