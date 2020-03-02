Man convicted in Liberty bank robbery attempt, shooting at police officer could face more time

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man already serving 14 years on a federal charge in connection to an attempted bank robbery in Liberty could face additional time now on a state conviction.

On the day his jury trial was set to begin in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, 24-year-old Dabraylin Hawkins changed his plea to guilty.

He admitted to two of the charges, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, all in connection to the July attempted robbery at Home Savings on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

Hawkins exchanged gunshots with a police officer working security. He was hurt and found in a nearby parking lot.

Hawkins was already sentenced in January in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a federal aggravated robbery charge.

“What he, however, was not prosecuted federally for was firing gunshots directly at a police officer,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman. “Our office felt it was important that he be held accountable for that.”

“There is a provision in the law which allows for the state to prosecute in spite of the double jeopardy clauses in the constitution,” said Jeff Goodman, Hawkins’ attorney. “We believe that that is unconstitutional but at sentencing, I think that’ll be taken into consideration.”

Goodman is asking Hawkins’ sentence to be on the lower end of the sentencing range with 13 years.

However, Wildman said they’ll be recommending 25.

Both are requesting the sentences to run concurrent to — at the same time as — the one he received in federal court. That hearing will be scheduled at a later date.